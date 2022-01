GAINES, Stanley



Homegoing Services for Stanley Gaines will be on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 1:00 PM at Simpson Road Baptist Church, 2015 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Viewing will be held from 12:00 noon until 7:00 PM on January 4, 2022, with a Wake Service beginning at 6:00 PM. Services entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary.