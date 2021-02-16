X

Gaines, Joycelyn

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

GAINES, Joycelyn Elaine

Joycelyn Elaine Gaines 69 passed Friday, February 5, 2021. A Private Celebration of Life will be held 1:00PM Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Visitation will be TODAY from 3:00 PM-5:00 PM

She is preceded in death by her father Claiborne Gaines, Jr.

Survived by her mother, Ora R. Gaines, sisters, Carolyn (Wilbur) Hendricks, Marilyn (Robert) Johnson, brother, Claiborne V. (Floretta) Gaines, 3 nephews, and 1 great nephew.

Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home S. DEKALB Chapel

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.