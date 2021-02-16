GAINES, Joycelyn Elaine



Joycelyn Elaine Gaines 69 passed Friday, February 5, 2021. A Private Celebration of Life will be held 1:00PM Wednesday, February 17, 2021.



Visitation will be TODAY from 3:00 PM-5:00 PM



She is preceded in death by her father Claiborne Gaines, Jr.



Survived by her mother, Ora R. Gaines, sisters, Carolyn (Wilbur) Hendricks, Marilyn (Robert) Johnson, brother, Claiborne V. (Floretta) Gaines, 3 nephews, and 1 great nephew.



Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home S. DEKALB Chapel

