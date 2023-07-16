GAINES, Joanie



Joanie Gaines, age 72, of Marietta, GA, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023. In addition to her parents, Harold Gaines and Peggy Kahn Gaines, she was preceded in death by her brother, Rick Gaines. She is survived by her stepmother and brother; Kathy Gaines and Don Gaines, both of Marietta, GA; sister and brother-in-law and their children, Sally and David Moorhead, Ryan and Madison Moorhead, of Rockville, MD. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM, at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/