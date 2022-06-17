GAINES, Gregory Lawrence



Mr. Gregory Lawrence Gaines, aka "Greg / Pee-Wee" age 70, Thomson, GA passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. The Celebration-of-Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Springfield Baptist Church in Thomson with Min. Garvin L. Gaines, Eulogist and Min. Angela McGahee, Presider. Interment: Westview Cemetery, Thomson. Services will be live streamed. Thomson Funeral System, 505 Gordon St., NE, Thomson, GA. www.thomsonfuneralsystem@gmail.com Ph# (706)595-3110.

