GAGE, William deLorimier



William deLorimier Gage, born October 19, 1950 in Atlanta, GA, passed away in his home on July 12, 2021 at the age of 70 in Austin, TX after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born to Phil and Liz Gage and was brother of Phil, Jackie, Ellen, Jim, and Ginger. He received his BA in English from Georgetown University, followed by a BS in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech. He started his career working for IBM which took him all over the globe, including living in Tokyo for four years with his family. During the middle of his career, he gained a passion for consulting, pursuing a masters degree in organizational development from Pepperdine University, followed by starting his own consulting business. He was passionate about running, meditation, and corny jokes. He was an avid writer and published a work of poetry in 2000. He is survived by Kathy, his wife of 46 years, his four children Blake, Katie, Brennan, and Kirsten, five grandchildren Emanuel, Savannah, Nicholas, Dominic and Edison, in addition to his siblings Phil, Jim, and Ginger. A memorial service will be held at St. Austin's Catholic Church on July 16 at 10 AM. A burial service will be planned at Arlington cemetery in Atlanta, GA in October. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research.

