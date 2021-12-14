ajc logo
Gaebelein, Norma

GAEBELEIN, Norma L.

Of Rock Stream, NY died on Dec. 10, 2021.

She married Donn Gaebelein, the love of her life, in 1950, the former President of The Westminster Schools in Atlanta. Working and traveling together, they developed lifelong friendships with countless people in the Atlanta area.

Arrangements entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, NY; to read full obituary and leave online condolences to the family visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.

Funeral Home Information

Baird Funeral Home

36 Water Street

Dundee, NY

14837

