Gaccione, Geraldine

2 hours ago

GACCIONE, Geraldine

Geraldine Margaret Gaccione "Gerri" passed away peacefully with family at her side on August 1, 2022.

Gerri was born on August 8, 1940 in Bound Brook, NJ. She was the daughter of the late William Azer and Celia Lillie Raskin. She attended Middle Bush Public School followed by New Brunswick High School. Upon graduating high school, she attended Trenton State Teachers College where she received a teaching degree and made life-long friends. She went on to teach fourth grade at Van Derveer Elementary School in Somerville, NJ until her first son was born in 1970.

She will be remembered for her love of family, passion for the arts, her skill at knitting, her cooking and especially for the deep friendships she maintained throughout her life. She greatly valued her connections with others and went to great lengths to stay in close touch with her many friends. She was known as a great listener who provided much support and useful advice to her friends over the years.

After surviving a stage four cancer diagnosis in 1985, her strong fighting spirit carried her through the next 37 years as she battled numerous recurrences while never stopping her from traveling to see friends and family, social gatherings, family celebrations and meals with friends.

Gerri is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, George P. Gaccione; her sister, Roslyn Dreydoppel; by sons, Jeffrey Gaccione (Betsy), David Gaccione (Lisa). She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Vincent Gaccione, Alexander Gaccione and Owen Gaccione.

The family is especially grateful for the compassionate care our mother received during the last days of her life at Vanderbilt Medical Center and Alive Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203 (alivehospice.org) or the charity of your choice.

A visitation will be held at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

