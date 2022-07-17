GABRYSH, James "Jim"



Jim Gabrysh passed away at age 91, on July 1, 2022. Jim married the love of his life, Elena, and their marriage of 57 years was blessed with three children. Jim was a devoted husband and father, a most-loving grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born in Kingston, PA the son of Joseph Gabrysh and Barbara Brown. After his service in the U.S. Army and serving in the Korean War, he lived in Miami, FL, Louisville, KY, and Snellville, GA. Jim worked for 36 years with Western Electric, Southern Bell, Bell South, and AT&T. Jim is survived by his beautiful and loving wife Elena Gabrysh; and their three children Jeffrey (Danna) Gabrysh, Marie Elena Gabrysh, and Catherine (James) Morvis. Jim also leaves behind his five grandchildren Brittney (Wesley) Craft, Helen Gabrysh, Sarah Catherine Rowell, Jacob Morvis, Cecelia Morvis; and his four great-grandchildren, Seth Williams, Bentley Craft, Jaxson Craft and Aurora Gabrysh. There will be a memorial service held at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church in Lilburn, GA where he will be laid to rest in the Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation.


