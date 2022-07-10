ajc logo
X

Gabrysh, James

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GABRYSH, James Dennis "Jim"

Jim Gabrysh passed away at age 91, on July 1, 2022. Jim married the love of his life, Elena, and their marriage of 57 years was blessed with three children. Jim was a devoted husband and father, a most-loving grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born in Kingston, PA the son of Joseph Gabrysh and Barbara Brown. After his service in the U.S. Army and serving in the Korean War, he lived in Miami, FL, Louisville, KY, and Snellville, GA. Jim worked for 36 years with Western Electric, Southern Bell, Bell South, and AT&T. Jim is survived by his beautiful and loving wife Elena Gabrysh; and their three children Jeffrey (Danna) Gabrysh, Marie Elena Gabrysh, and Catherine (James) Morvis. Jim also leaves behind his five grandchildren Brittney (Wesley) Craft, Helen Gabrysh, Sarah Catherine Rowell, Jacob Morvis, Cecelia Morvis and his four great-grandchildren Seth Williams, Bentley Craft, Jaxson Craft and Aurora Gabrysh. There will be a memorial service held at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church in Lilburn, GA where he will be laid to rest in the Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Snellville

3705 Highway 78 West

Snellville, GA

30039

https://www.wagesfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez talks about his future with MLS club1h ago
Apologies, team meeting follow Atlanta United’s home loss
3h ago
Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Austin FC
With a record state surplus expected, Abrams calls for $1 billion tax rebate
12h ago
With a record state surplus expected, Abrams calls for $1 billion tax rebate
12h ago
Charles Barkley dunks $1 million into Spelman College coffers
12h ago
The Latest
Rogers, Augustus C.
1h ago
Rogers, Augustus
1h ago
Arnett, Edward
1h ago
Featured
ajc.com

Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
Braves continuing their NL-leading power display: ‘It’s how we are built’
14h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top