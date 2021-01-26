FUTRELLE, Patricia R.



Patricia R. Futrelle, age 82, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021. A Crypt Side Service was held at 2 PM on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery in Marietta, Georgia. Born on October 5, 1938 to Phillip R. and Ruby Stanford Futrelle, she was a retiree of Lockheed in the Material Division. She was a talented artist and writer, antique dealer and jewelry designer. She was former part owner Of Roswell Art & Frame Store and had earned her Real Estate license. She was a 1956 graduate of West Fulton High School in Atlanta. She was preceded in death by sons Jerry A. McEntyre, Michael R. McEntyre and Richard "Bo" McEntyre. She is survived by brothers, Philip D. Futrelle, Paul R. Futrelle; sister, Peggy R. Futrelle; daughter, Karen E. McEntyre. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

