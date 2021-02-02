FUTRAL, Mary



Mary Vivian Futral, age 92, of Marietta passed away January 30, 2021. Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Henry Futral, sisters, Mildred Long and Betty Ann Perkins, brother, William J. Perkins, Jr; and great-great-granddaughter, Ember. She is survived by her children, Lee (John) Jordan of Crossville, AL, Bob Futral of Austell, and Ellen Marie Godfrey of Ellijay; grandchildren, Ginger, Jacob, Michael, Keith, Caitlin, Stephen, and Jesse; 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 4, 2:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 PM before the service. In keeping with current precautions due to COVID-19, we are requesting that anyone visiting wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Anyone wishing to view the service virtually may do so via a livestream video that will appear on Mrs. Futral's page during the listed service time. Arrangements, Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell, GA.

