Furman, Rita

FURMAN, Rita Mae

Rita Mae Furman (nee' Trindle) passed away on May 7, 2023 in Atlanta, GA.

Born on July 17, 1932 to James Carl Trindle and Lois Marie Halterman Trindle. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Elihu Furman (1970). She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Lee, Melora Louise, and Aleta Kay; and son, David Mario.

Rita Furman was a wife, mother, scientist, liberal activist, entrepreneur, and supporter of the First Existentialist Congregation of Atlanta. A brilliant student, she graduated from Charles City High School (IA), and earned degrees from the University of New Hampshire (B.A. 1970, M.S. 1975).

Rita Furman was a Microbiologist at the CDC in Atlanta in the 1980s and '90s. In retirement she ran her own business, Rita's Manuscript Finishing, and supported her church by publishing its newsletter for 12 years.

Rita Furman loved horses her entire life. She also loved gardening, reading, bird watching, and learning about the natural world.

Her many friends will remember Rita Furman's sense of humor, tact and professionalism, willingness to help, and her cheerful and open-minded approach to life.

