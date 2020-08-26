X

FURLONG, Joyce Joyce Furlong age 81 of Dacula passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held 3 PM, Saturday, October 3, in the Stateroom of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. Mrs. Furlong was a retired loan officer with the Teachers Credit Union. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Edward Dale Furlong in 2009. She is survived by her children, Cindy and Bruce Pendleton, LaGrange, GA; Tammy and Ronald Brent, Dacula, GA; Timothy and Michelle Furlong, Boiling Springs, PA; Michelle Furlong and Joey Charles, Decatur, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Jim Lau, Clearwater, FL; grandchildren, Katie Berman; Angie Berman; Lauren Berman; Brian Brent; Megan Brent; Matthew Furlong; Andrew Furlong; Delia Charles. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at: http://www.stewartfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Tim Stewart Funeral Home

300 Simonton Rd. SW

Lawrenceville, GA

30046

https://www.stewartfh.com/

