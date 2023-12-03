FURIN, Gary Carl



Treasured husband, devoted father, and great friend Gary Carl Furin, 85, of Atlanta, passed away on November 30, 2023, peacefully with his family lovingly by his side.



Gary was born in Cleveland, OH. After Gary graduated from St Ignatius High School, in 1955, he went on to John Carroll University, where he was also a basketball star and then to earn his JD at Duke University Law School. He was admitted to the Georgia Bar in 1964, and remained a practicing lawyer since. He was inducted into the JCU Hall of Fame (Basketball) in 1972.



Gary had an enormous heart and wonderful sense of humor. He was generous, loyal, and brave. He loved spending time with his family in different ways: backpacking, basketball, Braves games, golf outings, model train building, reading, and especially playing Gin Rummy with his wife, Adèle.



Gary is survived by his adoring wife of 58 years, Adèle (nee Newton); and their 5 children: Brandt (Garlan); David (Kellie); Billy (Emmalee); Adèle (Brett); and Andre; and by his grandchildren: Caroline, Henry and Adèle, Leland and Camille, and Charlie and Isabelle. He is also survived by his sister, Karen.



Mass will be said at the Cathedral of Christ the King on December 6, at 10:00 AM, with a reception to follow. Burial will occur the same day at Arlington Memorial Park at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Trappist Monastery of the Holy Spirit, Conyers, Georgia.





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