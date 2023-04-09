FUNK, William Joseph "Bill"



William Joseph "Bill" Funk was born December 26, 1933. He peacefully passed away August 28, 2022.



Born in Charleston, West Virginia to Rev. Sherwood W. and Athleene (Edwards) Funk, Bill spent his elementary school years in the public schools of Kentucky in cities such as Catlettsburg, Russell, Ashland, and Louisa.



Bill was a talented organist and pianist. As a young man he earned money playing for weddings and funerals in the various Methodist churches in which his father served.



He went to high school in Covington Kentucky, graduating in 1952 from Holmes High School. Subsequently, he attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas where he played the clarinet in the Mustang Marching Band and with the University's Symphony Orchestra. He received a Masters in Education from Harvard University and he also studied Chinese at Yale University. Later, he received a Masters in Educational Leadership from Georgia State University.



Following college, Bill spent the next 13 years serving as a Methodist lay educational missionary in the Malaysian area of Borneo. While serving as missionary in Borneo, one of his many achievements was establishing schools and hostels in the up-river region of the Rejang River. He was also instrumental in leading bible study groups with the native Dayak Iban tribe and assisting with translating the New Testament into their language.



He is remembered by his former students for "bringing peace and happiness, spiritually and physically, to the people of Kapit, especially among the young people at that time. He was honored and respected by many people in Kapit."



After leaving the jungle region of Kapit, Malaysia, he and his family moved to Sibu, Sarawak where he taught Asian studies at the Methodist Secondary School. His love for music and the performing arts, gave him the opportunity to form a drama group among the students there which was monumental because integration among the local residents had just occurred in the school system. He was one of the accompanists in "Carousel", the first musical performed in the school in 1967.



In 1971, Bill and his family moved to Decatur, GA. Bill taught history at Decatur High School, served as Assistant Principal, and then as Principal. He retired in 1998, after 27 years at Decatur High School.



Bill traveled the world for most of his adult life and was a sought-after tour guide by large and small groups. Following retirement, he spent 15 years volunteering in the Human Rights Division of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library. He was a member of the Decatur Rotary Club and Decatur First United Methodist Church. He was a founding Board member of the Decatur Education Foundation where friends and family funded the Bill Funk Fund for providing high school students with international experiences.



Bill moved to Missoula, MT in 2018.



Bill is survived by his wife, Gayle Gellerstedt, his daughters, Christie Funk, Lisa Nied, Melanie Funk, and Wendi Funk; along with his grandchildren, Hunter Futch, Lindsay Futch, Aja Grooms, Noa Grooms, and Mia Grooms.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Sherleene Funk Sissell.



A celebration of Bill's life will be Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM, at Decatur Presbyterian Church, Decatur, GA. A reception will follow the service in the church parlor.



Bill's ashes will be interred during a private family ceremony in Decatur Cemetery, Decatur, GA.

