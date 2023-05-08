FULTON, Leon Robert



Celebration of Life for Mr. Leon Robert Fulton will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 11 AM, Bethel United Methodist Church, 1215 New Hope Road, SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. Instate 10 AM. Rev. Dr. Jacqueline Rose-Tucker, Lead Pastor, Officiating. Survivors: wife, Alma Willis Fulton; daughters, Elise Fulton Smith and Elisa Dunn; sons, Bryan Fulton (Conchetta), and Grady Damon Dunn (Debbie); grandchildren, Noel Smith, Kyle Fulton, Priya Dunn and Gianna Dunn; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; other relatives and friends. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.



