FULTON, Leo



Mrs. Leo Brown Fulton passed away July 9, 2021, at WellStar Hospice in Marietta. Mrs. Fulton was born September 17, 1930 in Freeport, Florida, the daughter of the late Ira Brown and Hattie Henry "Johnie" Brown. She was a graduate of Florida State University in Tallahassee. With a flair for design, she had a successful career in interior design at Rich's Department Store in Atlanta. She and her husband lived in East Cobb County for the last 50 years.



She is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, George Thomas Fulton, Sr., son, George Thomas "Tom" Fulton, Jr. (Sarah) of Asheville, and daughter, Fay Ames Fulton of Atlanta.



Funeral arrangements are by H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel to be held on Tuesday, July 13th at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the WellStar Kennesaw "Cancer Services" to support the Lung Cancer STAT Clinic.



