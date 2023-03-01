Fulmer, Carolyne

FULMER (GOLDEN), Carolyne Marie



Carolyne Marie Golden Fulmer, age 96, of Clemson, SC, wife of the late John Patrick Fulmer; and daughter of the late Jackson Herbert and Lillian Poole Golden, passed away on February 24, 2023. Born September 9, 1926, in Augusta, Georgia, she attended Houghton School there, Grammar School in Woodruff SC, then North Augusta High School, continuing her studies at Madison College in Nashville, Tennessee, and graduating as a medical technologist. A few years after her marriage, in Augusta, she and her husband moved to Clemson, Pat having enrolled at Clemson University as a student of horticulture. Since then she has lived most of her life in Clemson.



Carolyne devoted 75 years of her life to the service of the Baha'i Faith, the Cause of God which she loved so deeply, and longed so ardently to share with others, with its message of the Oneness of God, the Oneness of religion and the Oneness of humanity. She and Pat were invited to and rendered volunteer service at the Baha'i World Centre in the Holy Land, in Haifa, Israel, for 6 years, 1990 – 1995, he as the Coordinator of the Department of Gardens, which have been named by UNESCO a World Heritage Site.



Carolyne enjoyed immensely traveling overseas co-hosting garden tours with her horticulturist husband. A gracious hostess, she was known for her cake decorating skills, which evolved from simple birthday cakes to elaborate wedding creations. Over the years, Carolyne had the pleasure of serving everyone from the Clemson Football team, the Dalai Lama and other dignitaries from around the world. As the owner and operator of the renowned Farmer's Hall Tearoom and Restaurant in Pendleton, SC, for 17 years she served, with warm and loving hospitality, a wide range of patrons, not only in Pendleton and Clemson, but throughout the State of South Carolina.



She was an active volunteer and Board member at Clemson Downs for 25 years and in 2014 was recognized with the service award "Outstanding Volunteer of the year".



She is survived by her two children: Paige Massey and husband, Bill and their three children, Michelle Frericks (Mike), William H.P. Massey (Aristea), and Andrew Massey (Ann); Joy Dyer and husband, Mike and their three children, Patrick Hecht (Hayley), Trey Hecht (Jencie), and Brendan Dyer; twelve great-grandchildren; and one sister, Nell Elizabeth Golden, an administrator at the Baha'i World Center since 1965.



Preceded in death by her beloved husband, her parents; and her brother, Robert J. Golden.



Funeral Service was held February 26, 2023, at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home. Burial followed in Memory Gardens.



