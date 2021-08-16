FULLER, William "Bill"



Age 86, of Panama City, FL, formerly of Dekalb County, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021. He is survived by his wife of twenty-five years, Flo Conway of Panama City; children, Bill Fuller, Jr and wife Lela of Jackson, GA, Cindy Mainard of Cumming, GA, Elaine (Danny Books) Fuller of Sugar Hill, GA, Mark and Vickie Fuller of Canton, GA; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, Ronald Fuller of Covington, GA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mr. Fuller was born on March 30, 1935 in Decatur, GA. He was a graduate of Southwest Dekalb High School. Mr. Fuller retired from Southern Bell after thirty years of service. He graduated from the Police Academy in Forsyth, GA and had worked for the Gwinnett Sheriff Department for fifteen years. He also had worked at Panama City Airport as a security officer. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with interment to follow at Sugar Hill Cemetery in Sugar Hill, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 18 from 10:00 AM until for the service at 11:00 AM.



