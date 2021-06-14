Fuller, Henry

ajc logo
Celebration Services for Mr. Henry Clay Fuller, Jr., will be held Wednesday June 16, 2021, 11 AM at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 422 East Crogan St. Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Burial At Georgia National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 12 Noon-8 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA., 30045. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com. The funeral services will be livestream at https://njbchurch.org/media/.

Funeral Home Information

Gwinnett Chapel - Lawrenceville

914 Scenic Hwy., GWINNETT

Lawrenceville, GA

30045

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

