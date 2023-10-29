FULLER, Douglas Neal "Doug"



Doug Fuller, 64, passed away on October 19, 2023, in Alpharetta, Georgia. He leaves behind his wife, Anne (Wise) Fuller; son, Robert Fuller (both of Roswell, Georgia); brother, Richard Fuller (St. Augustine Beach, Florida); cousins, Jane (Torr) Alcorn and Daniel Torr (Greencastle, Indiana); and nieces and nephews. His parents, Robert Lee and Mary Frances (Torr) Fuller predeceased him.



After graduating from Terre Haute North High School, Doug arrived at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering; seventeen years later he received a PhD in Quantitative Methods from the University of Virginia.



Doug had an industrious work ethic! While attending classes at Georgia Tech, he worked part-time in the Tech Athletic Association's Sports Information Department, participated in the Co-op program, wrote for The Technique, served as Editor of the Course Critique, worked on Academic Priorities with SGA and joined Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. His peers honored him with membership in The ANAK Society, Omicron Delta Kappa, and Tau Beta Pi honor societies.



A varied career in disparate industries with International Business Machines, Computer Sales International, Providian Financial, Credigy, and Prosper along with extensive private consulting, meant Doug and his family lived in Maryland, Virginia (twice), Kentucky, Northern California (twice), and Georgia (twice).



While cantankerous at times and a bit of a curmudgeon, particularly when discussing Georgia Tech – an institution he dearly loved, he was passionate and loyal. More importantly, Doug's friends knew and trusted him, the depth of his friendship included helping whenever asked, a bond he rarely wanted reciprocated. He was also a faithful and generous friend who built and maintained close relationships with people from all stages of his life. He enjoyed talking to his friends from high school, college, and work until the very end. He will be truly missed.



In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Douglas Fuller can be made to the Georgia Tech Foundation, 760 Spring St., Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30308.



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