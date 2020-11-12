X

Fuller, Charlie

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

FULLER, Charlie Mae

Mrs. Charlie Mae Fuller of Northwest Atlanta, formerly of the Highpoint/Pryor Road area passed November 5, 2020 in hospice at Grady Hospital. She was preceded in death by her only child, Sandra Maxine Johnson. She is survived by her grandson, Alvin D. Johnson, Jr.; siblings, nieces and nephews; in-laws, Jacqueline A. Calhoun, Rosemary (Duane) Timmons, Bernard Johnson and friends. A private memorial service will take place sometime in 2021. Remains entrusted to Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.

3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW

Atlanta, GA

30311

http://alfonsodawsonmortuary.com/index.html?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.