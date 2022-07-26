FULLER, Carleton



Carleton Smith Fuller, 80, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2022, in Knoxville. Carleton was born on July 1, 1942, in Atlanta. He grew up in Lookout Mountain, GA, and Atlanta where he attended The Westminster Schools. The second of three boys, Carleton was known as "Brother" or "Brud" to his family. Carleton earned a tennis scholarship to the University of Georgia where he served as captain. He was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity and graduated in 1964 to pursue a career in business, living in Greensboro, Memphis, Atlanta and Birmingham.



In 2015 Carleton suffered an infection that would eventually lead to his passing. In his final years, Carleton found great joy in reconnecting with old friends and making new ones. Empathetic and welcoming, Carleton was a colorful storyteller whose words endure as "Fullerisms." He was a devout Christian who enjoyed building relationships through his faith. Many friends say that he was there for them in a time of need.



Carleton was preceded in death by his parents, Deas Frost Fuller (née Smith) and Thomas Fuller, of Atlanta. He is survived by two brothers, Thomas Fuller (Karen) of Atlanta, and Dr. Samuel P. Fuller (Carol Ann) of Richmond; five children, Ellen Lambeth Fuller and Mary Deas "Molly" Summitt (Josh) of Memphis, Carleton Smith Fuller, Jr., (Leslie) of Birmingham, Margaret Anne Ramirez (Matthew) of Knoxville, and Orvis Milner Fuller (Mary Jo) of Indianapolis; six granddaughters, Maria and Lila Summitt of Memphis, Amelie and Olivia Fuller of Birmingham, and Eleanor and Eliza Fuller of Indianapolis; and former spouses, Mary Jane Lambeth Fuller of Memphis and Rebecca "Becky" Milner Fuller of Knoxville.



A public service will be held at the Church of the Ascension in Knoxville on July 29, 2022, at 4 PM ET and can be viewed live at vimeo.com/knoxvilleascension.

