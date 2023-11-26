FULKERSON, Anita Marlene



Peacefully passed away November 9, 2023, in Alpharetta, GA. She was born September 7, 1933 in Marion, IN. In 1956, her husband's work transferred them to Atlanta, GA, where she remained the rest of her life in the role of wife and mother.



Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Fulkerson; her parents, Howard and Helen Payne; and brother, Benny D. Payne. She is survived by sons, Kim (Valerie), Kris (Vicki); grandchildren, Ryan Fulkerson, Meredith Macvean, Cody Fulkerson and Kady Fulkerson; great-grandchildren, Olive Macvean and Amelia Macvean.



She will be laid to rest, along with her husband, Jim, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton at a later date. Together forever. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed.



She requested no service.



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