FULK, Duane



Duane Fulk, born in Winston-Salem, NC, and lately of Decatur, GA died February 3, 2023. He was 76 years old.



He is survived by his sons: Ashley, Erik, and Jeremey; his life-partner Sue; his 2 grandchildren; his dog Scout, and many more friends and family. He was a joy to be around and will be dearly missed.



Funeral Services in Winston-Salem will take place February 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Vogler Funeral and Cremations at Forsyth Memorial Park. In Georgia, a memorial gallery showing of Duane's photography will take place at 6 PM on February 25th at "CBD Store and More" in Roswell, GA.



