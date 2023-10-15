Obituaries

Fulford, Paul

Oct 15, 2023

FULFORD, Paul Douglas

Paul Douglas Fulford, 90, died peacefully at home on October 4, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Douglas and Louise Fulford, from Faunsdale, Alabama. He graduated from the University of Alabama with a BS in engineering and spent his career in commercial real estate, building shopping centers, office buildings, and the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

Paul enjoyed playing bridge, singing with the choral group Guys and Dolls, working with AARP volunteer tax program, and especially working in his yard.

Paul is survived by his wife of 68 years, Penny Fulford; his five children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.

