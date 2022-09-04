FULCHER, Dorothy



Dorothy Anne Fulcher peacefully passed away in her home on August 31, 2022. She was a Native Atlantan, graduated from East Atlanta High School and was an active member of Oak Grove UMC. She retired from AT&T after 35 years. She was a devoted ATT Pioneer leader holding offices from 1974 to 2022 and helped many organizations and communities while instilling the spirit of service in her fellow Pioneers. We'll miss her laughter, sense of humor, caring and concern for her family and friends. If she loved you, you were blessed. In her spare time, she pursued the art of needlepoint and created many beautiful pieces. She loved Coke and the Bulldogs and was always available to help anyone except when they were playing. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Kathryn Deaton, James Fulcher and Elizabeth Deaton. She is survived by her longtime best friends Phyllis Yancey and Jerry Farkas, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at A. S. Turner and Sons, 2773 N. Decatur Rd., GA on Tuesday, September 6 at 2 PM and visitation at 1 PM. Interment will be at Decatur Cemetery.



