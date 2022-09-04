ajc logo
X

Fulcher, Dorothy

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FULCHER, Dorothy

Dorothy Anne Fulcher peacefully passed away in her home on August 31, 2022. She was a Native Atlantan, graduated from East Atlanta High School and was an active member of Oak Grove UMC. She retired from AT&T after 35 years. She was a devoted ATT Pioneer leader holding offices from 1974 to 2022 and helped many organizations and communities while instilling the spirit of service in her fellow Pioneers. We'll miss her laughter, sense of humor, caring and concern for her family and friends. If she loved you, you were blessed. In her spare time, she pursued the art of needlepoint and created many beautiful pieces. She loved Coke and the Bulldogs and was always available to help anyone except when they were playing. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Kathryn Deaton, James Fulcher and Elizabeth Deaton. She is survived by her longtime best friends Phyllis Yancey and Jerry Farkas, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at A. S. Turner and Sons, 2773 N. Decatur Rd., GA on Tuesday, September 6 at 2 PM and visitation at 1 PM. Interment will be at Decatur Cemetery.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale18h ago
What if UGA is - gulp - better than last year?
6h ago
Grossman draws bases-loaded walk in 9th, Braves beat Marlins
1h ago
73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
9h ago
73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
9h ago
Breakdown: No. 3 Georgia 49, No. 11 Oregon 3
4h ago
The Latest
Jackson, Larry
Barr, John
1h ago
Britt, Frances
1h ago
Featured
Former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley blows out his candle getting a surprise birthday celebration before kickoff against Oregon in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
9h ago
Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Atlanta Beltline reveals map it hopes to take through Buckhead
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top