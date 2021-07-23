FUGLEWICZ, David



David Fuglewicz passed peacefully onto his spirit journey July 15, 2021, too soon at the young age of 65.



Beloved husband, soulmate, and life partner to Michelle Robinson, devoted father and friend to Matt, a loving grandfather, adored and friend to brothers Gerald and Richard, beloved brother-in-law of Margaret Fuglewicz, beloved uncle of Jennifer Cappello, Jeffrey Fuglewicz, Jill Siepierski, and Nicole Fuglewicz. He was preceded in death by brother Gerald. Dave grew up in Depew, NY, son of Lawrence and Anne Fuglewicz, attended Depew High School and finished college degree work in electronics while living there. In time he moved west and worked in California's Silicon Valley for some years before returning to the east coast, setting roots in the Atlanta area. Dave had positions as a calibration master, and was an electronics wizard in the telecommunications industry, moving on to an IT manager position. For decades he used his electronic skills with analog sound modulation and effects gear to follow his passion and explore the electronic realm of music. He reached like souls around the world with his audio visions, collaborating with many other gifted artists. As such, he put out a vast library of amazing compositions. His family, and musical vision was his life. He gave of himself freely, and without reservation. He was truthful, spiritual, compassionate, understanding, and had overflowing love for those dear to him, family and friends alike.



He was truly one of a kind, and will be dearly missed.

