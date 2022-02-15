FRYER, Moses



Mr. Moses Fryer of 435 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., SW, passed on January 5, 2022. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 10:30 AM from our Chapel. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073. Masks are required by all attendees.

