Fryer, Moses

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FRYER, Moses

Mr. Moses Fryer of 435 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., SW, passed on January 5, 2022. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 10:30 AM from our Chapel. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073. Masks are required by all attendees.

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

