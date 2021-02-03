FRYE, Samuel Millard



Samuel Millard Frye was born on December 14, 1923 in Rome, Georgia and died January 19, 2021 in Heathsville, Virginia at the age of 97. He was married to his wife Virginia (who preceded him in death) for 64 years and he had three sons and one daughter. Sam leaves behind his daughter, Virginia Rosemary Frye, his son Samuel D. Frye, daughter-in-law Janice Frye, and three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his five year old twins Bill and Neal in 1962. Sam was a veteran of WWII, the Korean War, the Lebanon Crisis, and the Vietnam War. Sam retired a Master Gunnery Sgt after 30-plus years in the Marines. After he retired from the Marines he worked as a manager at Sears in Annapolis, Md for 25 years. In 2006, Sam & Virginia moved to Heathsville to be close to their son and daughter. Sam loved to go fishing out of North Beach, Maryland with close friends and family and he loved growing his hot peppers and tomatoes behind his garage. One of his passions was playing bridge on Wednesdays at the Heathsville Rescue Squad with friends and family. Sam also would play bridge online with people from around the world. He did like his bridge. Until he broke his hip the week before Thanksgiving, he would walk up to the Post Office every day to pick up his mail. Sam lived by himself but was still driving and would do his own shopping and visit his children regularly. Being an ex-Marine, his house was always immaculate... white glove clean! When they moved to Heathsville Sam and Virginia joined the Heathsville United Methodist Church and helped with church events. One of the church's favorites was his German chocolate cake. Sam also belonged to the American Legion and helped with their events and cooking in the kitchen. His son and daughter will miss his smile and quirkiness. He liked a beer and a glass of wine every day and two martinis with his daughter at lunch on Sundays. He will be greatly missed, and may he now rest in peace knowing he did a proper job as a Marine and a Parent. The picture of Sam shared here is from 1953!

