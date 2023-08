FRYE, Sr., Howard



Howard Frye Sr., 95, of Decatur, GA, passed on Friday, August 4, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, 11:30 AM at Hands of the Lord International Church, Decatur, GA. Visitation will be on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 12-8 PM. Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood, GA. South Dekalb Chapel.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com