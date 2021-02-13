FRYE, Bert Lee



Bert Lee Frye, age 88 of Canton, passed away on February 2, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.



Mr. Frye was born on January 10, 1933 in LaFayette, Georgia and was the fourth of eight children. Mr. Frye was preceded in death by his parents; Herschel Frye and Blanche Pickard Frye; his wife, Chloe Dowda Frye; sisters, Floretta Frye Middleton, Betty Frye Williams and Charlene Frye Hix; brothers, Marvin "Junior" Frye, Charles Frye and Mickey Frye.



Survivors include: Wife; Yeteva Bennett Bourn Frye Daughters; Lee Frye Folsom, Son-in-law Ben Folsom, Canton, GA Susan Frye (Tommy) Boswell, Jasper, GA Leslie Frye, Woodstock, GA



Grandchildren; Erynn Camille Folsom and Tripp Coffield, Canton, GA Chloe Cierra Boswell, Jasper, GA Ellie Grace Boswell, Jasper ,GA Mya Alexandra Frye, Woodstock, GA



Great grandchild; Elizabeth "Liza" Claire Coffield, Canton, GA



Sister; Janice (Gary) Frye O'Bryant, LaFayette, GA Brother in Law; Joe Dowda, Canton, GA Sister in Law; Sandra (Al) Kenyon, Canton, GA Sister-in-law; Edith Hill Frye, LaFayette, GA Many loving nieces, nephews and other family members also survive. Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Frye Family. More information at darbyfuneralhome.com.



