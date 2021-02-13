X

Frye, Bert

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

FRYE, Bert Lee

Bert Lee Frye, age 88 of Canton, passed away on February 2, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Frye was born on January 10, 1933 in LaFayette, Georgia and was the fourth of eight children. Mr. Frye was preceded in death by his parents; Herschel Frye and Blanche Pickard Frye; his wife, Chloe Dowda Frye; sisters, Floretta Frye Middleton, Betty Frye Williams and Charlene Frye Hix; brothers, Marvin "Junior" Frye, Charles Frye and Mickey Frye.

Survivors include: Wife; Yeteva Bennett Bourn Frye Daughters; Lee Frye Folsom, Son-in-law Ben Folsom, Canton, GA Susan Frye (Tommy) Boswell, Jasper, GA Leslie Frye, Woodstock, GA

Grandchildren; Erynn Camille Folsom and Tripp Coffield, Canton, GA Chloe Cierra Boswell, Jasper, GA Ellie Grace Boswell, Jasper ,GA Mya Alexandra Frye, Woodstock, GA

Great grandchild; Elizabeth "Liza" Claire Coffield, Canton, GA

Sister; Janice (Gary) Frye O'Bryant, LaFayette, GA Brother in Law; Joe Dowda, Canton, GA Sister in Law; Sandra (Al) Kenyon, Canton, GA Sister-in-law; Edith Hill Frye, LaFayette, GA Many loving nieces, nephews and other family members also survive. Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Frye Family. More information at darbyfuneralhome.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Darby Funeral Home

480 East Main Street

Canton, GA

30114

https://www.darbyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.