MCCHESNEY FRY, Martha



Martha "Marty" McChesney Fry, 66, of Atlanta and Roswell, passed away peacefully at home after a brave battle with cancer, surrounded by family on October 17, 2023. Marty was born in Atlanta on September 16, 1957, to Jody McChesney and George McChesney, formerly of Atlanta. Always the life of the party, Marty and her husband, Douglas Kurt Fry, married 39 years, lived in Baltimore, MD for 18 years before moving to Roswell where they raised their three children. Marty was preceded in death by both her mother and father. She is survived by her husband, Doug Fry; daughters, Cassie and Taylor Fry; son, Douglas Fry Jr.; daughter-in-law, Meredith Fry; granddaughter, Marley Fry; and stepmother, Charlotte McChesney of St. Simons Island. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023, 11 AM at St. David's Episcopal Church, 1015 Old Roswell Rd. Roswell, GA 30076. A reception will follow the service.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com