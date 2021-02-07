FRY, Darrol Wayne



With great sadness the family of Darrol W. Fry shares his passing on January 16, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. Born April 13, 1920 in Mishawaka, IN, Darrol reached the 100 year old milestone in 2020 celebrating with friends and family via Zoom including recognition on NBC Today Show's Smucker Jar segment. His 73-year marriage to Helen Jane Fry included raising three children anchoring 57 years of family life in Columbus, MS.



Darrol served in the Marines during WWII subsequently pursuing positions in the tool and die industry while furthering his education via Indiana University & Purdue University's Extension system courses. His education and experience evolved into Industrial Engineer positions with Bendix/Bendix Aviation and Studebaker in Indiana. In 1958 Darrol moved the family to Columbus where he enjoyed a long career with American Bosch/United Technology retiring in 1987. Darrol traveled as an AMBAC liaison scouting manufacturing equipment throughout the Midwest, Atlantic states, and New England. He received numerous recognitions for electric motor housing design during his career with AMBAC.



Darrol was a dedicated and active member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Columbus. He loved his church and church family. His broad and untiring service to faith ranged from Sunday School teacher, Bible Study leader, numerous church leadership roles and often assisting with church maintenance. As an extension of his faith, humility, and sense of duty to the human condition Darrol volunteered over 5,000 hours of time to Contact Ministries, a faith-based crisis counseling initiative facilitated by the Contact Crisis Intervention Hotline. He particularly enjoyed woodworking and furniture restoration projects. Darrol had an exceptional ear bridging all genres of music. Rolling down the road shuffling Yoyomah, Dave Brubeck, Delbert McClinton and spiritual hymn cds was common. Darrol loved to sing and dance. He traveled the US extensively visiting all things historic.



Darrol was also noted as a 'tinkerer'. He kept and tinkered with two family 'heirloom' cars for many years. A 1958 yellow Edsel station wagon became his signature transportation in Columbus until the late 1970s. Many still speak of it as synonymous with 'Mr. Darrol'. A 1970 Pontiac LeMans convertible circulated intrafamily. He fostered and sported around in it from the 1980s through early 2000s. The 'LeMans' continues to be family fostered today thanks to his stewardship.



Darrol's transition to Atlanta, GA was graciously embraced by his new church family at Peachtree Road United Methodist and his new residence community at Lenbrook. A new world of friends and care givers selflessly assisted him through a new milestone of life. His family will be forever grateful to all who sincerely welcomed him with warm considerations and attention.



Darrol is survived by his three children, Mary Jane Piazza (John) of Atlanta, GA, Carrie Lynn Striepe (Denis) of Winter Springs, FL and John Fry "Liz" of Ossining, NY. Seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren provided much joy and pride in Darrol's life. Extended family includes nieces and nephews residing in Arizona and Indiana. Predeceased family incudes his spouse Helen Jane Dawson Fry parents, Russell L. Fry and Cleo Long Fry of Mishawaka, IN (later relocating to Columbus, MS), sister Helen Elizabeth Fry Beyrer, and nephew J. Timothy Beyrer. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. In recognition of his faith, memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, Columbus, MS or Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Atlanta, GA.

