FROMAN, Carol



Carol Froman, age 73, of Atlanta passed on August 25, 2022 following a long illness. Carol was born in Washington D.C. and grew up in Long Island, NY. She earned a bachelor's degree from Wellesley College and worked as an editor for 20 years for the Centers for Surgical Anatomy and Technique at Emory University School of Medicine. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shoshana Rothschild. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Michael Froman; son, Benjamin Froman; granddaughter, Eliora Calanit Rothschild; and son-in-law, Keith Rothschild. Graveside service will be held 3:30 PM, today, August 26 at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Ari Kaiman officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

