FRITZ, Kathleen M.



Kathleen M. Fritz, 77, of Dunwoody, passed away on January 1, 2022 in Atlanta, GA.



Kathleen was born in Rochester, NY to Thomas and Charlotte Kennedy. She went to Mercy High School and graduated from St. James Mercy Teaching Hospital in 1965. Kathleen married Charles H. Fritz on April 2, 1966 in Rochester, NY and later moved their family to Dunwoody, GA. She worked as a registered nurse at Rochester General Hospital and at Shallowford Hospital in Dunwoody for 15 plus years and also earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Human Resources from Mercer University in 1984.



Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Charlotte Kennedy, her brothers, Thomas Kennedy and James Kennedy, and her grandchildren, Sean and Rachael Bradley.



Kathleen is survived by her husband, Charles H. Fritz, her children, Lisa (Steven) Bradley and Christine (Joseph) DeCastro, her siblings Patricia Kennedy, Susan Kennedy, and Daniel Kennedy, her granddaughter, Rebecca Bradley, and a large extended family.



There will be a visitation from 3-5 PM on Sunday, February 13th at H. M. Patterson & Sons, Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE. Brookhaven, GA 30319.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 14th at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mt. Vernon Rd Dunwoody, GA 30338.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mercy Care at https://mercyatlanta.org/foundation/



