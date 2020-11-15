FRITZ, Joseph P. "Joe"



Joseph P. "Joe" Fritz, 67, of Lawrenceville, GA, died suddenly Tuesday evening, November 10, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 2 – 8 PM at Joe and Susan's residence. Please bring your happy memories to share.



Joe is survived by his wife of 35 years, Susan Tessier Fritz of Lawrenceville, GA; children, Jennifer Lois Fritz (fiancé, Troy LeBlanc) of Lawrenceville; Liam Brenner (Lexi) of Scituate, MA; Melissa Dacey (Kevin) of Suwanee, GA; Phillip H. Senior, II (Lisa) of Avon, CT and Brien Brenner of Cheshire, CT. Joe is survived by his beloved grandchildren who were the light of his life. Cody Heslin, Kieran, Otto & Fritz Brenner, Davis & Delilah Henning, Hazel Rose LeBlanc, Brecken Hill, Calen Hill & Dexten Hill Senior & Jessica Dacey; sister, Ellen Fritz Stillson (Harold) of Danbury CT; Uncle, Ralph (Florence) Nicholas of Shelton, CT; Cousin, Michael (Lisa) Nicholas of Shelton, CT. Brother-in-law, James Tessier (Donna) of Southbury, CT; Richard Tessier (Barbara) of Woodbury, CT; His beloved nieces and nephews, Meghan, Mark, Dana & Dawn and his close friends, Lloyd Wynn and Wendi Tillem.



Joe was born in Hazelton, PA, October 15, 1953 to Joseph & Lois Miller Fritz. He grew up in Hometown, PA and Bridgeport, CT. He graduated from Harding High School and went on to earn his degree in Construction Engineering from Wentworth Institute in Boston, MA and Arizona State University in Tempe, AZ. He moved to the Atlanta Metro area in 1992 and it has been his home for the last 28 years.



At the time of his death, Joe was employed by the Macallan Group. His talent for the building of custom homes was second to none. He had a true gift for quality, professionalism and integrity that he never spoke of. When you saw his finished work it was nothing more than amazing. He will be truly missed by all that worked with him.



Joe also had another passion and that was working as a communication sideline assistant with the Atlanta Falcons. On game day, Lloyd and Joe spent long days at the Georgia Dome/Mercedes Benz Stadium setting up the communications for players and coaches. He made many lasting friendships and will be missed by his Falcon Family. Rise Up and play the next game for Joe.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of one's choice.



