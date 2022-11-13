ajc logo
Frink, Flanola

FRINK, Flanola Carolyn

Flanola "Nola" Carolyn Frink passed away peacefully on September 29, 2022, with dear friends singing to her. Nola was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, but grew up in Melbourne, Florida. She graduated from Melbourne High School and received a Bachelor of Music Degree from Stetson University in Deland, Florida, and a Master of Music Degree from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. After graduate school and before returning to her native South, she served on the music faculties of Glassboro State College in Glassboro, New Jersey, and Vernon Court Junior College in Newport, Rhode Island. For over 40 years, Nola lived in Atlanta, and for most of that time was Administrative Assistant to Conductor Robert Shaw. She was an Choral Administrator, and a member of the multi-Grammy-Award-winning 200-voice Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus and 60-voice Chamber Chorus. She was also a member of Mr. Shaw's France Festival Chorus and New York's Carnegie Hall Workshop Chorus. Her post-retirement activities included leading sing-alongs at senior citizen facilities in the Atlanta area.

Nola was predeceased by her parents, Henry Durant Frink and Lorraine Mims Frink; her brothers, Henry D. Frink, Jr. and Robert O. Frink. She is survived by her sister, Eva M. Frink; sisters-in-law, Elaine Frink (Henry), Marlys Frink (Robert), and Barbara Frink; nephews, J. Michael Frink, Nathaniel O. Frink (Tricia), and David D. Frink; great-nephew, Lucas Frink; great-nieces, Caroline Frink, Isabella Frink, Abigail Frink, and Madelyn Frink

In lieu of flowers, gifts to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, 1280 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309, and/or Stetson University, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, FL 32723, would be appreciated. A memorial service is planned for 2:00 PM Saturday, November 19, 2022, is at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Atlanta, 3003 Howell Mill Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327.

Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Home & Crematory inc., Tucker, Georgia. Interment handled by Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home, Melbourne, Florida.




