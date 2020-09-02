X

Friesen, Harold

FRIESEN, Harold "Hal" Harold "Hal" Friesen, 83, of Dunwoody passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Mr. Friesen was an Electrical Engineer who retired from Bell Laboratories after a long and productive career. Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Catharine Friesen, daughters, Sheryl Saenger of Decatur, Laurie Heydt of Brookhaven, sons, Merlin Friesen, MD of Stillwater, MN, Kevin Friesen of Lake Zurich, IL, 14 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, brother, Donald R. Friesen, and 2 sisters, Evelyn Pauls and Carol Epp all of Nebraska. A memorial service celebrating Hal's life will be conducted on Friday, Sept. 4, at 1:30 PM, at ChristChurch Presbyterian Church, 1740 Peachtree Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30309. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to ChristChurch Presbyterian Building Fund, Cru.org or Samaritan's Purse.

