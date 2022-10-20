ajc logo
FRIESE, Richard "Dick"

Eugene

Dick Friese passed on October 15, 2022, at the age of 88. Dick suffered a massive stroke on September 17, 2022.

Dick was born to Lucille Elizabeth and Richard George Friese on June 26, 1934, in Portland Oregon. He attended Portland State University before entering the Air Force Cadet program in 1954. While in the Air Force he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Industrial Engineering in 1967. He served in the Air Force for 20 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel in 1974. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross Medal as well as many more awards. He then pursued a second career as a stockbroker with Merrill Lynch in Atlanta, retiring after 25 years in 1999.

IN 1970, he met and married Emilie Burdett Smith of Macon, Georgia, and they were married for 50 years. He was an active member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, having served as an Elder and in many other facets of church life. Together they founded the Agape Sunday School Class where lifelong friendships were made. He will be remembered as loving his family, country, church, and animals, especially his cats. He was an avid fisherman, outdoorsman, and woodworker.

He is survived by his wife, Emilie Burdett Friese of Atlanta; daughter, Denise Lucille Friese of Inglewood, California; sister-in-law, Gail Friese of Tacoma Washington; niece, Debra Friese Bertsch (Michael, Emilie and Hannah) of Cumming, Georgia; and nephew, Robert M. Friese Jr. (Trish, Alexa, Brooke, and Colin) of Washington State.

A memorial service will be held in the Sanctuary of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, on October 25 at 2 PM. The family will receive friends and visitors after the service in the Williams Center, with a private (family-only) Inurnment service in the Resurrection Garden before the reception. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Peachtree Presbyterian Church Grand Adults Fund or a charity of your choice.

