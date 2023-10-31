Friend, Terrence

FRIEND, Sr., Terrence
Age 56, of McDonough, GA, passed October 25, 2023. Graveside Service Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 12 PM, Lincoln Cemetery. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
FRIEND, Sr., Terrence
Age 56, of McDonough, GA, passed October 25, 2023. Graveside Service Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 12 PM, Lincoln Cemetery. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral