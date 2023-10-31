Obituaries

Friend, Terrence

File photo
File photo
Oct 31, 2023

FRIEND, Sr., Terrence

Age 56, of McDonough, GA, passed October 25, 2023. Graveside Service Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 12 PM, Lincoln Cemetery. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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