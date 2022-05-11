FRIEDLANDER, Alvin



Alvin Friedlander came into the world on 11/22/33 and grew up to be as unique and special as that sequential date.



He was a role model for five younger siblings and four children of his own, became a successful engineer who helped develop the circuitry for the touch tone phone, was a scoutmaster, baseball coach, umpire, referee, band parent and active participant in his synagogue. He had an ear for music, a magnetic personality, a love for his family and a strong social conscience that made him a leader by example.



He led an amazing life and left a profound legacy when he departed this world on Saturday, May 7, to be reunited with Rhoda, his beloved wife of 62 years.



He was preceded in death by parents, Paul and Gussie Friedlander and a brother, Danny Friedlander. He is survived by children, Brett Friedlander (Karen), Andrew Friedlander (Leah Ward), Laura Newman (Timmy), David Friedlander (Jodi); grandchildren, Erika and Paul Friedlander, Lila, Kimbra and Clara Friedlander, Sara Rose Speigner, Matthew Newman, Paige Levine, Carly E. Lee and Ezra Newman; five great-grandchildren; brothers Robert Friedlander and Larry Friedlander, and sisters Myrna Ives, Irene Bullen and Sandy Assaraf.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Marcus Jewish Community Center Atlanta. Interment services will be held privately at Arlington Memorial Park.



