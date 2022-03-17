FRIEDENBERG, Karen



Karen Friedenberg, age 72, passed away peacefully, in Atlanta, GA, at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital on Monday March 14, 2022. She was born in Savannah, GA, the oldest child of 3 children of Thelma and Manny Rosen. They lived in Savannah, where Karen's father was a physician for many years and her mother was a social worker, artist and volunteer. At the age of 18, Karen graduated from Savannah Country Day School. Karen attended University of Georgia and was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority. After two years, she enrolled in a summer program at Harvard University and fell in love with Boston. She later transferred and graduated from Emerson College with a degree in Mass Communications. Karen attended Bauder Fashion College and Katherine Gibbs School. At the age of 24, Karen married Harry Friedenberg from New Haven, Connecticut and moved to Atlanta, GA. After her marriage, she continued her professional career to work for Rich's Department store as a copy writer and went on to get her commercial real estate license working for Trammell Crow Retail and Leasing, Retail Realty Advisors and LGB Realty and Brown Realty. She is survived by her daughter, Jodi and as well as her granddaughter, Hailey and her brother, Fred Rosen and her sister, Amy Rosenthal (David) and 1 niece and 6 nephews. She was predeceased by both of her parents. Karen was a pioneer for women in real estate, and as her friend said "she busted into the boys club". In the 1980s, she worked in a commercial real estate world alongside many male colleagues. She was very successful in building the companies she was associated with into top producers in the Atlanta area. She was a member of the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors, the Georgia and National Board of Realtors, the Atlanta Real Estate Million Dollar Club for many years and went on to win the DECA Award several times for her top production in commercial real estate and leasing. In business, she always tried to help people and point them into the right direction, even if she lost the job. She had a heart of gold. Karen's hobbies included collecting vintage clothing, fine art and antiques. Karen loved to decorate homes and would fix up and sell mountain cottages in McCaysville, GA. She was very generous and also tenacious; if she thought something was right, it was right. She was fun and also loved a good joke. Her family is grateful for her many years of unwavering love and support. A graveside funeral service was held Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM, Bonaventure Cemetery.


