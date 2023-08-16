FRIEDENBERG, Harry
Harry Friedenberg, age 76, of Atlanta passed away on August 11, 2023. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jodi Friedenberg and Augie Calderon; and granddaughter, Hailey Rose Calderon, whom he loved spending time with. Harry grew up in New Haven, CT. He earned a BA in History from Syracuse University and was an administrator for the Imagix Dental. He had a passion for antiques, working part-time for Biggar Antiques in Chamblee and later selling his own on ebay. Graveside services will be held 9:30 AM, today, Wednesday, August 16 at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to an education charity of one's choice. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Funeral Home Information
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA
30341