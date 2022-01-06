Frick, Maxwell

FRICK, Jr., Maxwell John



Maxwell "Max" John Frick Jr., age 87, of Marietta, GA passed away on December 21, 2021. He was born in 1934 to Max and Josie Frick. He graduated from Flint Technical High School and University of Michigan with a degree in Education. He was a School Psychologist for the Cobb County School district. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing Piano, Tennis and Traveling. Max was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Josie Frick, and his beloved wife Charlene Frick. He is survived by his son; Steven Frick and Karen Rowell; daughter Susan Van Loan and Donald Shiplet; three grandchildren Joey Van Loan and wife Rhiana, Katie Johnson and husband Matt, and Mason Van Loan; one great-grandchild Lily Johnson. A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Kennesaw Memorial Park, Marietta, GA. In lieu of usual remembrances, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Max's name to ASPCA or Alzheimer's Association by visiting, wwwguardians@aspca.org or wwwalz.org.



