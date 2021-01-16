FREESE, William Ernest "Bill"



William "Bill" Ernest Freese passed away just shy of his 97th Birthday on November 25, 2020. Born December 16, 1923 to Ernst Clyde Freese and Mildred Jones Freese in Tulsa, OK. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Maryella F. Jones, brother James D. Freese and loving wife of 60 years Colleen Esther Greer Freese. Along with his 2 brothers, Bill served our country during WWII in the Airforce. Bill graduated with an electrical engineering degree from Oklahoma A&M (Oklahoma State) in 1955. Bill and Colleen moved to Dunwoody, GA in 1964. They enjoyed boating, water skiing, bowling, golf, square and round dancing, traveling. Bill retired from Colonial Pipeline and added exercising at a local recreation center many times a week to his list of activities. Bill was a gentleman and a loyal friend to many. Bill was a faithful member of Chamblee First United Methodist Church. Bill is survived by his brother John T. Freese (Houston, TX), nieces Karen VanSchoyck (Broken Arrow, OK), Joan F Vanderbilt (FL), Carol F. Spencer (OK), nephew James "Red" Jones (Albuquerque, NM) and goddaughter Susan Caldwell (GA).



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Chamblee First United Methodist Church, 4147 Chamblee-Dunwoody Rd., Chamblee, GA 30043 or a favorite charity.





