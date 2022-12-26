FREEMAN, Robert



Robert Crouch Freeman, age 92, of Dunwoody, Georgia passed away December 18, 2022. Mr. Freeman was born in Griffin, Georgia. He graduated from The McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee and received his degree from Georgia Tech in 1952. He then entered the United States Army and served in the Korean War. Mr. Freeman worked for Chemstrand, a division of Monsanto until he retired. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jessie Johnston Freeman; son, James David Freeman; and daughter, Margaret Camilla Freeman. He is survived by extended family and many close friends. He was known as "Toasty" to many, a nickname he was given as a boarding student while at McCallie. He was the epitome of a southern gentleman, and never met a stranger. How he loved his family, his country, and his Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets!



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the DDD Foundation, 3103 Clairmont Road, Suite C, Atlanta, Georgia 30329. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11 AM, at the Dunwoody Baptist Church Chapel, 1445 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338.



