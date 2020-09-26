X

Freeman, Parker

FREEMAN, Parker Alan


Mr. Parker Alan Freeman of Covington, GA peacefully transitioned on September 20, 2020. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 2 PM - 6 PM, at The Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Private. He leaves to cherish his memories, one daughter, Ms. Tiffany Freeman, two sons, Mr. Christopher Freeman and Mr. Brandon Freeman, one grandson, Cameron England, one brother, Mr. Craig Freeman, nieces, nephews, cousins and childhood friends who he loved dearly. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.

