Freeman, Mary

FREEMAN (ROBERTS), Mary



Age 91, of Chamblee, Georgia. Passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.



Mary was born in Valdosta, Georgia on June 16, 1930 to the late DeWitt and Frances Marguerite Roberts.



Mrs. Freeman was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was a devout Christian and very much involved in Episcopal Church Women (ECW), Daughters of the King and the chapter of Mary Magdalene at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church. Her family and friends will forever remember her as an avid reader, an animal lover and an extraordinarily kind and caring woman.



Mrs. Mary Roberts Freeman was preceded in death by her loving parents; husband, Lawrence Lee Freeman; and brothers, DeWitt Holder Roberts, Jr. and Charles Brantley Roberts.



She is survived by her beloved children, Margaret "Peggy" Loretta Freeman Pool, Helen Katherine Freeman, David Lawrence Freeman (Vicki), Thomas "Thom" DeWitt Freeman (Nataliia), and Mary Teresa "Terry" Freeman-Walters (Bob); brother, Charles DeWitt Roberts; grandchildren, Valerie Michelle Pool, Allison Marie Rivera (Ralph), Cherylyn Marlene Annicella (Alan), Joshua Brett Freeman, Jenna Kristen Freeman, and Colin Thomas Freeman; along with seven great-grandchildren and a host of friends.



A service for Mrs. Mary Freeman will take place on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:30 AM at the St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church located at 3110 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Martin's Memorial Fund at https://www.stmartins.org/give or a charity of your choice.



