Freeman, Mary

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">FREEMAN, Mary Ethel<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Homegoing Services will be on Monday, May 3, 2021, 11:00 AM in Elizabeth's Chapel of Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. Interment, Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 2, 2021, 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Alfonso Dawson Mortuary.</font><br/>

<p>Funeral Home Information</p>

<p>Alfonso Dawson Mortuary</p>

<p>3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W</p>

<p>Atlanta, GA</p>

<p>303311</p>

<p>alfonsodawsonmortuary.com</p>

