<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">FREEMAN, Mary Ethel<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Homegoing Services will be on Monday, May 3, 2021, 11:00 AM in Elizabeth's Chapel of Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. Interment, Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 2, 2021, 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Alfonso Dawson Mortuary.</font><br/>